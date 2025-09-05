Mumbai police issue lookout notice against Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra

Mumbai police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case, as per reports.

The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered against the actor and her husband at Juhu police station on August 14 by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari, alleging they defrauded him of over Rs 60 crore through a loan and investment scheme between 2015 and 2023.

According to Kothari, the money was meant to be loaned for the purpose of business growth. However, he stated that the money was ‘misappropriated’ for ‘personal expenses’.

Raj and Shilpa’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, however, has called the allegations ‘baseless’ and stated that the matter has already been settled by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai on October 4, 2024.

A Lookout Circular is a mechanism used to prevent a person from leaving the country or to track their movement, typically by issuing an alert to immigration and border control points.

On Tuesday, Shilpa had posted on Instagram that her Mumbai restaurant Bastian Bandra is shutting down this week. However, immediately a day after, she clarified that the eatery is not closing permanently but shifting to Juhu. A new restaurant Ammakai, serving Mangalorean cuisine, will take its place.