‘That’s not courtesy’: Mukhesh Khanna on meeting Kapil Sharma at an awards show

Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna recently opened up about a moment of perceived “discourtesy” from comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in the early days of the latter’s career during an episode of Uncensored with Shardul podcast.

Khanna recalled that Sharma, who was hosting Sony Entertainment Television’s Comedy Circus at that time, was invited to an awards show. Khanna also attended the ceremony. Interestingly, Sharma sat beside Khanna for 20 minutes but did not bother to greet him even once.

“You need to understand how the film industry works. I was receiving an award at the Gold Awards. Kapil Sharma was new to the industry back then — he was doing Comedy Circus. He was also receiving an award. He sat beside me for about 20 minutes but didn’t even greet me. He took his award and left. That’s not courtesy,” recounted Khanna.

The 66-year-old actor added that Sharma did not try to contact him even after the show. He also talked about the camaraderie that other members of the film fraternity share with one another.

“I met Amitabh Bachchan on a flight. We had never worked together, nor did we know each other personally, but he still greeted me. I responded — that is how it should be between actors,” he said.

Khanna talked about an unexpected encounter with Hrithik Roshan at an airport. “We were standing at the airport when Hrithik looked at me and said, ‘At this moment, there are two superheroes at this airport.’ We had never met before, but he gave me such a generous compliment. That’s the spirit of our industry, our fraternity,” Khanna shared.

On the work front, Mukesh Khanna was last seen in Ram Bhimana’s Telugu action drama Purushothamudu.

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is gearing up for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 romantic comedy. He concluded Season 2 of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show in December. On the show, Sharma hosted several celebrity guests including Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Rohit Sharma and Ed Sheeran.