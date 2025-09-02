Mrunal Thakur shares ‘Sita Ramam’ BTS amid backlash over old interview clip

Actress Mrunal Thakur on Monday shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of her 2022 Telugu romance drama Sita Ramam, taking a stroll down memory lane amid backlash over an old interview clip of her that has resurfaced online.

In the photos, Mrunal is seen in her Sita Mahalakshmi avatar. The videos in the carousel features her rehearsing for the song sequence Tharali Tharali. Other photos capture her candid moments on the sets of Sita Ramam.

“Some memories are timeless,” Mrunal captioned her post on Instagram.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie hit theatres on August 5, 2022. The film features an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salman and Rashmika Mandanna.

Her post comes amid backlash over an old interview of the actress doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Mrunal spoke about turning down major film offers early in her career, saying she wasn’t ready and feared losing herself.

“That actress isn’t working now, but I am—and that in itself feels like a win. I don’t chase instant fame or recognition, because anything that comes instantly, fades just as fast,” she said in the interview.

The remarks sparked speculation, with many assuming she was referring to Anushka Sharma, especially since Salman Khan had once revealed in one of the seasons of Bigg Boss that Mrunal was the original choice for Sultan before Anushka was cast.

In August, Mrunal faced backlash over another old interview where she had allegedly body-shamed Bipasha Basu.

“Do you want a manly girl with muscles? Go marry Bipasha,” she said in the video.

Later, Mrunal issued an apology for the “silly” things she had said at a young age.

On the work front, Mrunal will be seen next in Dacoit: A Love Story. She also has the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.