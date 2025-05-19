Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela stun in custom ensembles at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Indian actress Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela turned heads on the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

While Mouni Roy stunned in custom Caroline Scheufele couture at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, actress Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet for the second time this year in a bespoke Naja Saade gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouni’s ensemble featured an off-shoulder midnight blue gown with a thigh-high slit. A sleek bun, tie-up stilettos, nude makeup and diamond necklaces rounded off her look.

“A special night in Cannes,” the 39-year-old actress captioned her post.

Urvashi, on the other hand, stunned in a black gown with a floor-grazing train. A messy bun, smokey eyes and stone-studded danglers complemented her look.

“78th CANNES FILM FESTIVAL. "O Agente Secreto" RED CARPET”. Custom Black Taffeta @najasaade Couture dress Celestial dance and mystical silhouette with an illusion bodice and an overlapping draped taffeta,” wrote Urvashi in her caption.

Videos of Urvashi walking the red carpet during the The Secret Agent screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival quickly went viral on social media after netizens noticed a hole in her outfit.

After her first appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in a peacock-inspired outfit, Urvashi was trolled for allegedly copying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“Urvashi wants to be like Aishwarya with 0 charisma. How long will she continue wearing Michael Cinco?” a netizen wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post, alluding to Aishwarya Rai’s appearance at the 2018 Cannes in a peacock-inspired gown by Michael Cinco.

Cannes Film Festival 2025, currently underway in Southern France, is set to conclude on May 25.