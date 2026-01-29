‘Kohrra 2’ trailer: Mona Singh’s Dhanwant Kaur investigates a chilling new murder case

Mona Singh’s police officer Dhanwant Kaur investigates a chilling new murder case in the trailer of Netflix crime-drama series Kohrra Season 2, dropped on Thursday.

The two-minute-and-13-second video opens with Mona’s police officer Dhanwant assigned to investigate a new murder in the backdrop of fog-filled Punjab. Barun Sobti, who joins Mona in the investigation, reprises his role as young police officer Amarpal Garundi in the sequel. The case takes several unexpected twists, growing increasingly complicated as new crimes connected to Preet’s death occur.

Meanwhile, Mona’s personal life spirals when her husband goes missing, leaving her torn between her professional responsibilities and a desperate search for him.

The clip ends with Mona questioning what more she must do to prove her dedication to her duty. Rannvijay Singha also features in the video.

“Kohrre se nikal kar aa raha hai ek naya case. And Inspectors Dhanwant & Garundi will be on duty. Watch Kohrra: Season 2, out 11 February, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions.

In a recent interview with PTI, Mona opened up about career risks and payoffs, highlighting the unfair “expiry date” imposed on women in the industry.

She added that confidence and self-awareness guide her career choices, which is why her on-screen age never mattered to her but the strength of the character did. “People do think like that... You see, it’s only in this industry that women come with an expiry date. And it is so sad. Whereas men in their 60s can still play the romantic leads, women can’t. But I have never really cared about that because I didn't want to be that.”

Kohrra recently bagged the best web series trophy at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards India.

In 2024, Netflix had greenlit the second season of Kohrra, sharing a collage of Barun and Mona, confirming that the latter has joined the cast of the crime thriller series.

Kohrra Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 11.