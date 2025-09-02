Mona Singh celebrates 22 years of ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, shares never-before-seen BTS

Actress Mona Singh on Tuesday shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from her 2003 TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to mark 22 years of its release.

The show, which premiered on September 1, 2003, on Sony Entertainment Television, marked Mona’s acting debut.

The photos and videos capture Mona’s candid moments on the film set along with other cast and crew members. Saif Ali Khan also features in one of the photos.

“Hello Sept 22 years of ‘Jassi jaisi koi nahi’ cherishing the memories n forever grateful for all the love,” she wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

Directed by Tony Singh, Deeya Singh and Rajan Shahi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin wrapped up in 2006 after airing 550 episodes. Mona played the role of Jassi Walia, a simple girl, who landed a job at a top fashion company, in the show. Her character later falls in love with the owner of the company.

Reacting to Mona’s post, a fan wrote, “Nostalgia My all time fav show!! Happy 22 years of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,” Another fan commented, “Because of this look I dared to be me. Childhood felt sweeter.”

Industry friends Pulkit Samrat, Abhay Verma, Shreya Chaudhry extended their best wishes in the comments section.

The ensemble cast of the show also included Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Manini De, and Gaurav Gera.

Over the years, Mona has appeared in notable films and web series such as 3 Idiots, Kaala Paani, and Made In Heaven Season 2.

Mona was recently seen in the JioHotstar series Mistry alongside Ram Kapoor.