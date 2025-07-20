Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ set to cross Rs 50-crore mark in India today

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office today, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed film opened in Indian theatres on Friday with a collection of Rs 21 crore nett. It earned another Rs 24 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total earnings to Rs 45 crore nett so far.

The film’s success has already eclipsed the box office fate of other recent Gen Z debutant vehicles. Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyaapa managed a lifetime collection of just Rs 6.8 crore nett after its February release. Rasha Thadani’s debut Azaad finished its theatrical run with Rs 6.5 crore nett.

In contrast, Saiyaara has not only struck a chord with audiences for its emotional storytelling, Mohit Suri’s signature musical-romantic style, and the palpable chemistry between its leads.

The story revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s romance drama Metro… In Dino remains stable at the box office, having collected Rs 46.20 crore nett in 16 days. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has slowed down at the box office after 30 days of theatrical run, collecting Rs 163.35 crore nett so far.