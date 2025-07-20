Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada to reopen days after shooting incident

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe is set to reopen days after the place came under gunfire, the management announced on social media on Saturday.

“Opening Tomorrow, The lights are on, the coffee’s warm, and our hearts are full. Kap’s Cafe reopens tomorrow. Catch us daily from 8 AM to 10 PM. See you there,” the official page of the cafe wrote on Instagram.

According to media reports, at least eight shots were fired at Kap’s Cafe earlier this month. The cafe is located on the border of Surrey and North Delta in British Columbia, Canada. A police complaint was lodged around 1:50 am and the authorities responded swiftly.

Shortly after the incident, Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi allegedly said that the attack was prompted by certain remarks made by Sharma on Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, known for their blue attire, antiquated weapons and martial traditions.

The cafe was opened a week before the incident. The staff described the shooting as “heartbreaking” in a statement.

“We opened Kap’s cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To intersect that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up,” the statement read.

The staff further stressed that they would work to ensure the cafe remains “a place of warmth and community”.

“This cafe exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s cafe remains a place of warmth and community,” they concluded.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The 44-year-old also has the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in the pipeline.