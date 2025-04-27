Mohanlal’s ‘Thudarum’ eyes spot among top five highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025

A month after scripting box office history with L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal is back on the big screen and has taken over the box office with his latest release, Thudarum. The film directed by Tharun Moorthy has earned Rs 13.50 crore nett within just two days of its release.

The Tharun Moorthy directorial is inching closer to Maranamass (Rs 17.88 crore) to claim a spot among the top five highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2025.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Thudarum minted Rs 5.25 crore nett on its opening day and saw a jump on its second day, earning Rs 8.25 crore nett.

A crime comedy, Thudarum recorded an overall occupancy of 79.95 per cent on its second day (April 26). Morning shows started strong with 65.04 per cent occupancy, while afternoon, evening, and night shows soared to 86.36 per cent, 83.51 per cent, and 84.87 per cent, respectively.

In Kochi, occupancy rates touched a staggering 92.75 per cent, while Trivandrum followed closely at 85.50 per cent. Even in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, Thudarum recorded solid numbers with 68.75 per cent and 71 per cent occupancy, respectively.

Alongside Mohanlal, Thudarum stars Shobana, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, and Irshad Ali. Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a taxi driver deeply attached to his Ambassador car, while Shobana plays his wife. When the beloved vehicle is stolen, Shanmugham’s behaviour changes, setting the stage for a quirky narrative.