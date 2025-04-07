Mohanlal’s next film ‘Thudarum’ set to hit theatres this month

Actor Mohanlal’s upcoming film Thudarum is set to hit theatres on April 25, the actor announced on Monday.

In the poster Mohanlal shared, he can be seen dressed in a black shirt and white veshti, and leaning confidently against a vintage black Ambassador car.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve heard the whispers. You’ve felt our arrival. It’s time to drive it home. Thudarum arrives on April 25th,” the 64-year-old actor wrote alongside the poster.

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum stars Mohanlal as a taxi driver named Shanmugham. Co-written by Moorthy and K.R. Sunil, the film also stars Shobana, Bharathiraja and Arjun Ashokan.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “The complete actor,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “waiting.”

M. Renjith has produced the upcoming film under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. The original soundtrack is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Mohanalal’s L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is currently running in cinemas.