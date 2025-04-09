MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ slows down at domestic box office after crossing Rs 100-crore mark

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed sequel to the 2019 political action drama ‘Lucifer’ also stars Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Andrea Tivadar, Michele Menuhin, Abhimanyu Singh and Tovino Thomas

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.04.25, 01:19 PM
Mohanlal in ‘L2: Empuraan’

Mohanlal in ‘L2: Empuraan’ File picture

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, registered a dip in collections on Tuesday, a day after the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, trade figures from industry data-tracker Sacnilk revealed.

Released on March 27, the film began its box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 21 crore nett in India and went on to mint Rs 88.25 crore nett in the first week, according to Sacnilk.

The second week began with a collection of Rs 2.9 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 7.2 crore nett over the second weekend. On Monday, Empuraan raked in Rs 1.55 crore nett, followed by Rs 1.25 crore nett on Tuesday.

According to Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan has collected Rs 101.15 crore nett in India in 13 days. This includes a collection of Rs 92.24 crore nett from the Malayalam version, Rs 3.72 crore nett from the Tamil version and Rs 2.54 crore nett from the Telugu version. The Kannada and Hindi versions have contributed Rs 2.56 crore nett cumulatively.

In Kerala alone, Empuraan has grossed over Rs 80 crore, though it is yet to surpass the 2023 blockbuster 2018, which earned over Rs 88 crore in the state. Celebrating the milestone on Instagram, the makers wrote, “One of the elite few to cross 80 Cr+ in Kerala. History has a new chapter.”

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise, written by Murali Gopy. The story follows the journey of a man named Stephen Nedumpally, who leads a double life. He becomes an enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate despite facing several challenges from the opposition.

The movie stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Andrea Tivadar, Michele Menuhin, Abhimanyu Singh and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran Allirajah.

