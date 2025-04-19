Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ becomes first Malayalam film to earn over Rs 300 crore globally

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan has emerged as the first Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 300-crore mark globally, raking in an impressive Rs 325 crore so far, as per collection figures shared by the actor.

The political action drama, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has made Rs 265 crore gross worldwide from theatrical collections alone, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

“A cinematic moment etched in history. We dreamed it with you, we built it with you. Malayalam cinema shines brighter today — together,” Mohanlal posted on X.

Released in theatres on March 27, L2: Empuraan is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Featuring Mohanlal in his iconic role as Khureshi-Ab’raam, the film has been produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Indrajith Sukumaran play key roles in the film.

Shot across various international locations and released in five languages, Empuraan is set to make its digital debut on JioHotstar on April 24.

However, Empuraan’s journey to success was not without turbulence. The film sparked a major controversy on social media over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, leading to a heated public debate. In response to the backlash, the filmmakers removed 17 scenes.