Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ becomes first Malayalam film to cross Rs 250-crore mark globally

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has become the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 250 crore worldwide, the makers said on Sunday.

“Malayalam cinema breaches the Rs 250 crore barrier for the first time in its history! The Emperor and his General, navigating never-seen-before territory,” the makers posted on social media.

Released on March 27, L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise, written by Murali Gopy. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, the film witnessed strong audience turnout, eventually surpassing Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date.

The film has also been at the centre of controversy following allegations from right-wing groups over the alleged negative portrayal of 2002 Gujarat riots. The issue received national attention and was raised in the Lok Sabha, prompting widespread debates and boycott calls on social media platforms.

In response, the filmmakers made 24 cuts to the original version. Actor Mohanlal later issued a public statement expressing regret over any hurt caused to a section of the audience.

Amid the ongoing discussions, enforcement agencies have also turned their focus to the film’s financial backers. On April 4 and 5, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at locations associated with co-producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Sree Gokulam Chits and Finance under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Additionally, both Prithviraj Sukumaran and Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, another co-producer, have reportedly received Income Tax notices.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and backed by Aashirvad Cinemas in collaboration with Sree Gokulam Movies, Empuraan continues the saga of Mohanlal’s charismatic anti-hero Khureshi-Ab’raam. The ensemble cast includes Prithviraj himself, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles.