‘Thudarum’ OTT release: When and where to stream Mohanlal’s 2025 blockbuster

Actor Mohanlal’s 2025 Malayalam blockbuster, Thudarum, is set to premiere on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on May 30, the streamer announced on Monday.

“Thudarum will continue only on JioHotstar. Streaming from May 30 in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum hit theatres on April 25. The film stars Mohanlal as a taxi driver named Shanmugham. The story follows Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver in the quiet hill town of Ranni, who cherishes his aging Ambassador car. When an unexpected turn of events puts his loyalty and resolve to the test, he must prove how far he’s willing to go to protect what he holds most dear.

“In the quiet hill town of Ranni, humble taxi driver Shanmughan treasures one thing above all - his aging Ambassador car. When fate puts him to the test, he must prove just how far he'll go for what he holds dear,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Co-written by Moorthy and K.R. Sunil, the film also stars Shobana, Bharathiraja and Arjun Ashokan.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Industry Hit.”

M. Renjith has produced the upcoming film under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. The original soundtrack is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Thudarum emerged as the first ever Malayalam movie to earn over Rs 100 crore in Kerala, as per box office reports.

Mohanalal was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan. He will be next seen in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, set to hit theatres on June 27.