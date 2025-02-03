Mohanlal wraps shoot of pan-India film 'Vrusshabha'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday said he has finished shooting for his pan-India bilingual film "Vrusshabha".

The actor shared the announcement on Instagram in a video in which he can be seen cutting a cake in the presence of the film's crew as they celebrated the wrap.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s a wrap for 'Vrusshabha'! This isn’t just a movie—it’s an EPIC Action Entertainer that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

"Huge thanks to our visionary writer and director, Nanda Kishore, whose brilliance turned every challenge into a triumph, and to the incredible crew who gave their all to make this happen. A heartfelt thank you to my producers for their unwavering belief and support," Mohanlal wrote in the caption of his post.

According to the makers, "Vrusshabha" is "a larger-than-life saga, set to redefine epic storytelling in Indian cinema". It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

Scheduled to be released on Diwali, the film will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.