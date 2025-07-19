Mohanlal reunites with Sathyan Anthikad for slice-of-life drama ‘Hridayapoorvam’; teaser out

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has reunited with filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad for a slice-of-life drama film, Hridayapoorvam, offering a light-hearted tale about family and friends. The first-look teaser for the upcoming movie was dropped on Saturday.

The teaser introduces Mohanlal’s character in a humorous conversation with Sangeeth Prathap’s character, who mentions his love for Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

The teaser also introduced actress Malavika Mohanan’s character.

Hridayapoorvam marks the 18th collaboration of Mohanlal with director Anthikad. The duo previously collaborated on the film Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

Hridayapoorvam also stars Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, and Janardhanan in key roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Recently, the makers of Hridayapoorvam faced backlash for the 33-year age gap between Mohanlal and Mohanan. However, the actress took to social media to clarify that she was not playing Mohanlal’s love interest in the film.

“Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked baseless assumptions,” she wrote.

On the work front, Mohanlal last appeared in Kannappa alongside Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Preity Mukhundhan. The actor’s upcoming projects include Drishyam 3, Patriot and Ram.

Hridayapoorvam is set to release on August 28.