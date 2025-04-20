Mohanlal receives signed T-shirt from Lionel Messi: ‘Some moments in life feel too profound for words’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has received a signed T-shirt from global football icon Lionel Messi, the 64-year-old actor shared on X on Sunday.

“Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever. Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat — a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand,” wrote Mohanlal alongside a video of Messi signing a t-shirt and addressing a note to the actor.

The clip also shows Mohanlal posing with the signed T-shirt.

Expressing his admiration for Messi, Mohanlal wrote, “For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special.”

“This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift,” the actor signed off.

Mohanlal recently headlined L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture, which hit theatres on March 27. The film earned Rs 105.76 nett in India, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.