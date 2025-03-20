‘L2: Empuraan’ trailer: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran join forces to fight corruption

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal returns as Khureshi Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumpally in the trailer of L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 political action thriller Lucifer.

Dropped by Sree Gokulam Movies on Thursday, the three-minute-50-second-long video opens with PK Ramdas's voiceover stating that his children are not his successors, but those who follow him are more important to him than his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subsequent scenes introduce politicians played by Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nikhat Khan. Additionally, the film stars Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kaarthikeyaa Dev, Kishore Kumar G, Sukant Goel and British actress Andrea Tivadar in key roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as Zayed Masood in the film, his third directorial venture. Khureshi and Zayed join forces to rid their country of corruption and crime.

Written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan’s technical team includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan and music composer Deepak Dev. The film’s shoot was completed in December last year.

L2: Empuraan is slated to hit theatres on March 27.

Released theatrically on March 28, 2019, Lucifer marked Mohanlal’s first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The duo collaborated again on the 2022 comedy drama Bro Daddy.