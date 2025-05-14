Model Bella Hadid defies ‘no nudity’ rule on Cannes red carpet in a side cut-out dress

American model Bella Hadid defied the no nudity rule on the Cannes red carpet Tuesday, turning heads in a chic all-black outfit that exposed her sides and back.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old model arrived at the French Riviera in a Saint Laurent dress that featured dramatic cutouts revealing her sides, an asymmetrical open back, and a thigh-high slit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Hadid at Cannes 2025 Instagram/ @bellahadid

She expertly navigated Cannes’ new dress code, which discouraged sheer fabrics, oversized silhouettes, and long trains. Despite these limitations, Bella exuded sensual minimalism and a touch of fashion-forward rebellion on the red carpet.

Earlier, the organisers had also prohibited voluminous outfits with a floor-sweeping train.

“Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” read the advisory on the official website of Cannes.

Additionally, tote bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited during gala screenings, as per the advisory.

The organisers have also mentioned that anyone who does not comply with the rules will be prohibited from walking the red carpet.

The advisory further reads, “For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 pm, which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear “a little black dress”, a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants, elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie.”

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13 and will conclude on May 24. Indian celebrities set to attend the festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sharmila Tagore and Nitanshi Goel.