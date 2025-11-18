‘Moana’ live-action adaptation to hit theatres in July 2026

A live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney film Moana, featuring Catherine Laga'aia as the titular character, is set to hit theatres on 10 July 2026, the makers announced on Monday.

Disney Studios dropped a teaser of the upcoming film, offering first-look glimpses of the characters.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the character of Maui in the animated feature films, is set to reprise his role.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, the live-action film is produced by Dwayne Johnson alongside Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auli' i Cravalho. Cravalho had voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

The 2016 film follows the journey of a spirited Polynesian teenager Moana, who sets sail across the ocean to save her island from a curse. On the way, she teams up with Maui, overcomes obstacles, and learns about her identity as a seafarer. To bring back harmony to her people and the ocean, Moana decides to restore the heart of Te Fiti, a goddess with the power to create life.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr, Moana 2, released on 27 November, took fans on a new adventure with Moana, Maui and a group of unusual sailors. After Moana receives a call from her ancestors, she embarks on a journey to the treacherous waters of Oceania for an adventure “unlike anything she’s ever faced”.

The upcoming live-action film will also mark Kail’s full-length feature directorial debut following his live recording of the Broadway production of Hamilton.

Moana live-action is also set to feature John Tui, Frankie Adams and Rena Owen in pivotal roles.