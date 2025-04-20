‘Shreeman Vs Shreemati’ trailer: Mithun Chakraborty and Anjan Dutt vie for Anjana Basu’s love

Mithun Chakraborty and Anjan Dutt vie for Anjana Basu’s love in Shreeman Vs Shreemati trailer, which also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Madhumita Sarcar as an estranged couple on the brink of divorce.

Released by Kahhak Studios on Saturday, the two-minute-50-second-long video shows Parambrata and Madhumita approaching Justice Amal Chowdhury (Mithun Chakraborty) to finalise their divorce. However, they soon learn that the judge has himself been stuck in a 27-year-long divorce battle with his wife (Anjana Basu).

While Justice Chowdhury and his wife seek to mend their relationship, the sudden reappearance of Anjana’s college sweetheart (Anjan Dutt) complicates matters, as both men find themselves striving to win her affection.

Directed by Pathikrrit Basu from a screenplay by Aritra Banerjee, Shreeman Vs Shreemati is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The film is produced under the banner of Kahhak Studios. Indraadip Dasgupta has scored the music for the film, edited by Sujoy Dutta Roy. Gopi Bhagat, on the other hand, has handled the film’s cinematography. The dialogues of the upcoming Bengali romantic comedy have been penned by Arpan Gupta.

Roshni Bhattacharyya, Biswanath Basu, and Satyam Bhattacharya round off the cast of Shreeman Vs Shreemati.