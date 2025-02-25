In pictures: Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s white-themed haldi ceremony

Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli, who is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal on February 25 at Maharashtra’s Karjat, has shared pictures from their white-themed haldi ceremony. Here’s a look at some of their moments from the pre-wedding festivities.

Prajakta looked ethereal in an all-white outfit, a three-piece sharara suit accessorised with kaleri made out of white flowers, during the ceremony.

Guests smeared Prajakta and Vrishank with turmeric paste as part of the ritual. Vrishank opted for a white kurta for the event.

Prajakta sported a braided hairstyle during the celebration.

The couple was caught in a candid moment as they danced their hearts out during their haldi.

Prajakta and Vrishank, who had been dating for years, got engaged in September 2023.