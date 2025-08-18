Ali Fazal to play cop in new Prime Video investigative thriller ‘Raakh’

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal will play a cop alongside Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in the upcoming investigative thriller Raakh, set to hit Prime Video next year, the streaming platform said on Monday.

“Justice will rise from the ashes. #RaakhOnPrime, New Original Series, coming 2026,” read a post on Prime Video’s official Instagram page.

The poster features Fazal in uniform, staring in shock at something in the distance.

The series, produced by EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies, will be executive produced and directed by Prosit Roy, with Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket serving as creators, writers and co-directors.

“At the surface Raakh is a thriller replete with unexpected turns and high stakes drama. However, at the core this is a highly emotional story that will stay with audiences long after they have finished watching it,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, according to a report by US-based news outlet Variety.

Director Prosit Roy added, “Raakh is a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature.”

On the work front, Fazal last appeared in Metro...In Dino, a musical romance directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.