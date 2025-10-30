'Stranger Things' S5 trailer: Vecna returns from the Upside Down for one final showdown

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven fights the humanoid monsters of Upside Down, while Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna returns to take control in one final showdown in the trailer of Stranger Things Season 5, dropped by Netflix on Thursday.

The video shows the residents of Hawkins grappling with an epidemic-like situation. In the subsequent scenes, Eleven and friends confront terrifying creatures from a parallel universe.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of other characters, including Steve (Joe Keery), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who set out on the mission to defeat the creatures from Upside Down.

The cast of Stranger Things Season 5 also includes Finn Wolfhard, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Terminator actress Linda Hamilton.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the sci-fi series created by Duffer brothers began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the Season 4 finale.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes. The first four episodes will release on 27 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on December 26. The finale will drop on New Year.

Netflix recently announced that the two-hour-long Stranger Things Season 5 finale will release theatrically in the US and Canada.