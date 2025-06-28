Millie Bobby Brown wraps up shooting for Netflix film ‘Enola Holmes 3’

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has completed shooting for the third instalment of Netflix’s detective-thriller film Enola Holmes, also starring Louis Partridge, she announced on Friday.

Millie shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets from the film. The photos capture fun moments with the cast and crew, offering a glimpse into the lighthearted atmosphere on set.

“Case closed,” the 21-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

The official logline of Enola Holmes 3 on Tudum reads, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Duncan-Brewster round off the cast of the film directed by Philip Barantini.

The film franchise began in 2020 with Harry Bradbeer-directed Enola Holmes, featuring Brown as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. A sequel, Enola Holmes 2, also starring Brown in the titular role, was released on Netflix in 2022.

Brown is also gearing up for the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.