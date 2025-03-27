Miley Cyrus announces ‘Something Beautiful’ film based on album of same name

A film accompanying Miley Cyrus’s ninth studio album Something Beautiful is set to release in June, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter announced on social media on Wednesday.

Titled Something Beautiful, the film will showcase the pop icon in striking visuals.

Sharing a trailer of the upcoming album, Cyrus wrote, “Miley Cyrus debuts the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records...Alongside the trailer, Miley announces the album’s accompanying visual film, arriving in June– Something Beautiful.”

Something Beautiful is produced by Cyrus, XYZ, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Columbia Records and Live Nation. It is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

Earlier this week, Cyrus announced her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set to drop on May 30. Comprising 13 tracks, the album is produced by the Wrecking Ball singer and Shawn Everett under the banner of Columbia Records.

“Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records,” wrote Cyrus on Instagram, sharing her first-look from the upcoming album.

In a November 2024 cover story with Harper's BAZAAR, Cyrus revealed that her ninth studio album was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

Cyrus' last album was 2023's Endless Summer Vacation, which featured her hit single Flowers. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, the pop icon clinched two golden gramophones for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for the song. It was also the first song to ever reach over 100 million streams on Spotify in one week, as per a report by the US magazine Variety.

Before Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus released Meet Miley Cyrus (2007), Breakout (2008), Can't Be Tamed (2010), Bangerz (2013), Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015), Younger Now (2017) and Plastic Hearts (2020).