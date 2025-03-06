‘Mickey 17’, ‘Chhaad’, ‘The Monkey’ and other films releasing in cinemas this Friday

The lineup of new films hitting the big screen this weekend promises an edge-of-your-seat experience to mystery thriller lovers. Here’s everything you need to know about movies releasing in theatres on Friday.

Mickey 17 (English)

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe

Bong Joon-ho, the director behind the Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), returns to sci-fi with his latest film Mickey 17. An adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the film features Robert Pattinson as Mickey, an "expendable" crew member on a perilous ice-planet mission. Each time he dies, he is regenerated with his memories intact — until one version refuses to disappear, throwing everything into chaos. Also starring Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, and Michael Monroe, Mickey 17 bears the hallmark of Bong’s signature dark humour and social commentary.

The Monkey (English)

Directed by: Osgood Perkins

Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Christian Convery

Directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), The Monkey adapts Stephen King’s eerie 1980 short story with a darkly fun twist. Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Christian Convery, the story follows twin brothers Bill and Hal, who unknowingly unleash a nightmare when they find their father’s old monkey toy in the attic. As gruesome deaths follow, they try to escape the toy’s curse, only to realise some horrors never fade.

Chhaad — The Terrace (Bengali)

Directed by: Indrani Chakrabarti

Cast: Paoli Dam, Rahul Banerjee, Rajnandani Paul

For young school teacher Mitra, the terrace is her sanctuary, where she sketches and writes with passion. When she is invited to contribute to a prestigious magazine, it feels like a dream come true. However, her creative world shatters when the shared terrace is locked, cutting her off from the sky, birds, and neighbours. Struggling to finish her story, she feels trapped, especially when summer vacation leaves her confined with her indifferent husband.

Grihostho (Bengali)

Directed by: Mainak Bhaumik

Cast: Ritabhari Chakraborty, Sourav Das, Koneenica Banerjee and Saheb Bhattacherjee

In the Mainak Bhaumik-directed thriller Grihostho, a stay-at-home mother (played by Ritabhari Chakraborty) experiences eerie occurrences in her home. When she seeks help, her concerns are dismissed as mental illness. But is it really agoraphobia, or is something more sinister at play? The film promises a gripping mystery that keeps audiences on edge. It also features Sourav Das, Koneenica Banerjee and Saheb Bhattacherjee in pivotal roles.

Kingston (Tamil)

Directed by: Kamal Prakash

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi and Sabumon Abdusamad

Kingston is India’s first sea-based fantasy-horror adventure. Directed by Kamal Prakash, it marks GVP’s 25th film and reunites him with Divyabharathi after Bachelor (2021). Starring GV Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi, and Sabumon Abdusamad, the film is set in Thoothukudi. The story revolves around a cursed sea where fishermen vanish or meet violent fates, and a few take their own lives for reasons unknown. The village suffers strange fires and disasters, but no one dares to seek the truth. Motivated by money and curiosity, one man investigates the series of disasters, eventually stumbling upon dark secrets lurking beneath the ocean.