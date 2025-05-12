Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh to star in action film ‘The Surgeon’

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is set to star in the upcoming action film The Surgeon, as per reports by the US media.

The film is written and directed by Roshan Sethi, a practicing physician and former radiation oncologist.

In The Surgeon, Yeoh will play a retired surgeon who is abducted and forced to operate on a mysterious patient, reported US-based entertainment magazine Variety.

Sethi made his directorial debut with 7 Days, which won a Film Independent Spirit Award in 2021. He began incorporating his medical expertise into storytelling with the CBS series Code Black, and later co-created The Resident, which ran for six seasons on Fox.

The Surgeon continues the successful collaboration between producer Basil Iwanyk and Charles Wachsberger, who previously teamed up on the hit action franchise John Wick.

In 2023, Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her critically acclaimed performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The role also earned her a Golden Globe, a Film Independent Spirit Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

She is also known for her work in Wicked, A Haunting in Venice, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Crazy Rich Asians and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The Surgeon is being produced by Iwanyk and Erica Lee under the Thunder Road banner, alongside John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman (Neotext), Adam Kolbrenner (Lit Entertainment) and Steve Klinsky (Untravelled Worlds). Executive producers are Patrick White and Jay Schuminsky of Lit Entertainment.

Up next, Yeoh will appear in Wicked: Part Two – For Good and the fourth and fifth instalments of James Cameron’s record-breaking Avatar franchise.