Konkona Sensharma dedicates first ‘Metro…In Dino’ song to late co-star Irrfan Khan

Actress-filmmaker Konkona Sensharma on Saturday dropped a teaser for Metro…In Dino song Zamaana Lage, the first track from the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial.

The one-minute-13-second-long video shows a cityscape which has undergone vast changes since the release of Life in a…Metro. It introduces key characters played by Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Saswata Chatterjee, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sensharma.

The video ends with a voiceover saying, “The city takes away more than what it gives.”

“When music meets poetry… magic happens!#ZamaanaLage — a modern ghazal for today’s soul. Song Teaser Out Now from ‘Metro…इन दिनों’#MetroInDino | 28th May song drop | 4th July in cinemas,” Konkona wrote on X alongside the video.

“Here’s to you Irrfan, miss you always,” she added, dedicating the song to her Life in a…Metro co-star Irrfan Khan.

Composed by Pritam Zamaana Lage has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Qaisar Ul Jafri, with additional lyrics by Sandeep Shrivastava.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Looking forward to it.” Another fan commented, “Pritam and Anurag : deadly combo.”

Praising his long-time collaborator Anurag Basu, Pritam penned a heartfelt note. “With Metro…In Dino, we’ve had the joy of reimagining timeless ghazals in a way that speaks to today’s generation. One of them is Qaisarul Jafri sahab’s beautiful ‘Tu jo bulana, main zamana lage’.”

“Ghazals have always carried deep emotion and lyrical beauty — we’ve chosen to interpret them through a modern pop lens to keep their soul intact, while making them resonate with the soundscape of today,” he added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, Metro…In Dino is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.