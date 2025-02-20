‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, ‘NEEK’, ‘Babygirl’ and other movies releasing in cinemas this week

This week’s theatrical releases bring a mix of quirky romcoms and dark thrillers. For fans of classic movies, Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece Nayak returns to the big screen, offering a nostalgic trip to the golden era of cinema. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi (Hindi)

Directed by: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romcom follows Ankur (Arjun Kapoor), a Delhi guy whose life takes a wild turn when his ex-wife, Prabhleen (Bhumi Pednekar), reappears in his life with retrograde amnesia. She has forgotten the last five to six years of her life, when the two got separated. Meanwhile, Ankur has just begun to fall for Antara (Rakul Preet Singh). Confusion and comedy ensue as Prabhleen and Antara compete for Ankur’s attention.

Kuch Sapney Apne (Hindi)

Directed by: Saagar Gupta, Sridhar Rangayan

Cast: Satvik Bhatia, Arpit Chaudhary, Mona Ambegaonkar, Shishir Sharma

Directed by Saagar Gupta, Sridhar Rangayan of Evening Shadows (2018) fame, Kuch Sapney Apne is a love story revolving around Kartik (Satvik Bhatia) and Aman (Arpit Chaudhary). Cracks begin to appear in their eight-year-long relationship, mirroring the troubled dynamic between Kartik’s mother, Vasudha (Mona Ambegaonkar), and her conservative husband, Damodar (Shishir Sharma).

Babygirl (English)

Directed by: Halina Reijn

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas

This erotic thriller stars Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman), a powerful CEO who risks her career and family for a passionate affair with a young intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson). The affair spirals into a psychological battle as Samuel starts blackmailing Romy. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film explores power dynamics and societal taboos. It stars Antonio Banderas as Romy’s husband Jacob.

Dark Nuns (Korean)

Directed by: Hyeok-jae Kwon

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been, and Lee Jin-wook

Dark Nuns, a Korean supernatural thriller, is a spin-off of The Priests (2015). Directed by Hyeok-jae Kwon, the story follows Sister Yunia and Sister Mikaela as they attempt to save a boy tormented by an evil spirit. With performances by Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been, and Lee Jin-wook, Dark Nuns explores fear, faith, and the unknown in a deeply unsettling way.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (Tamil)

Directed by: Dhanush

Cast: Pavish Narayanan, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), a romantic comedy. marks Dhanush’s third directorial venture after Pa Paandi and Raayan, with Dhanush playing a special cameo. Pavish Narayan's Prabhu, a passionate chef, falls in love with Priya Prakash Varrier’s starry-eyed young girl. Meanwhile, Anikha Surendran's Nila prepares for her wedding with Siddharth Shankar’s character. It is then revealed that Prabhu and Nila are ex-lovers who have not really moved on from their past relationship. This situation leads to complications.

Porichoy Gupta (Bengali)

Directed by: Ron Raj

Cast: Ritwick Chakraborty, Indraneil Sengupta, Joy Sengupta, Darshana Banik, Ayantika Banerjee

Ritwick Chakraborty and Indraneil Sengupta are set to headline suspense thriller Porichoy Gupta, helmed by debutant director Ron Raj. Set against the backdrop of mid-20th century Bengal, the film delves into the intriguing theme of hidden identities, as suggested by its title. The story revolves around an affluent landlord and his archeologist friend, whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Ritwick portrays the enigmatic landlord, while Indraneil Sengupta steps into the shoes of the archeologist.

Karon Greece Amader Desh Na (Bengali)

Directed by: Sudipta Laha

Cast: Anindya Sengupta, Gourab Chatterjee, Tnusree Chakraborty, Kamaleswar Mukherjee

Sudipto (Anindya Sengupta), a disillusioned filmmaker, grapples with failure after his debut film flops. Pressured by his producer, he reluctantly works on a mediocre thriller. His encounter with a painter, whose unique outlook on art and life challenges his beliefs, deepens his self-doubt. As his creative crisis intensifies, conflicts with the producer reach a boiling point, driving him to his limits.

RE-RELEASE

Nayak (Bengali)

Directed by: Satyajit Ray

Cast: Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore

Satyajit Ray’s Nayak (1966) returns to theatres, offering a rare opportunity to witness the introspective classic on the big screen. Starring Uttam Kumar as Arindam Mukherjee, a matinee idol reflecting on fame and its burdens during a train journey, the film remains an insightful critique of celebrity culture and personal regrets. With Sharmila Tagore playing a journalist who unearths the star’s hidden insecurities, Nayak is as thought-provoking today as it was upon its original release.