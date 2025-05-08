MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'The White Lotus' actress Meghann Fahy to headline supernatural thriller 'Banquet'

The upcoming movie will be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

PTI Published 08.05.25, 12:05 PM
Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy Instagram

Meghann Fahy, who starred in "The White Lotus" season two, will lead supernatural thriller film "Banquet".

According to Deadline, Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia of "The Platform" fame will direct the upcoming movie.

In "Banquet", Fahy will play Jenny Cochrane, a woman whose perfect life is shattered by the return of her estranged son.

The film is based on an original screenplay from Sam Steiner, best known for the 2023 sci-fi romance drama "Fingernails". Lewis Taylor and James Harris are attached to produce under Film Transmission and Tea Shop Productions, respectively.

David Yates ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 & 2") will serve as an executive producer under his banner Wychwood Media alongside "The Father" director Florian Zeller and Federica Sainte-Rose for Blue Morning Pictures.

Production on "Banquet" begins in October in the UK.

Fahy will next be seen in "Sirens", a dark comedy series also starring Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

