'The White Lotus' actress Meghann Fahy to headline supernatural thriller 'Banquet'

Meghann Fahy, who starred in "The White Lotus" season two, will lead supernatural thriller film "Banquet".

According to Deadline, Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia of "The Platform" fame will direct the upcoming movie.

In "Banquet", Fahy will play Jenny Cochrane, a woman whose perfect life is shattered by the return of her estranged son.

The film is based on an original screenplay from Sam Steiner, best known for the 2023 sci-fi romance drama "Fingernails". Lewis Taylor and James Harris are attached to produce under Film Transmission and Tea Shop Productions, respectively.

David Yates ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 & 2") will serve as an executive producer under his banner Wychwood Media alongside "The Father" director Florian Zeller and Federica Sainte-Rose for Blue Morning Pictures.

Production on "Banquet" begins in October in the UK.

Fahy will next be seen in "Sirens", a dark comedy series also starring Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon.

