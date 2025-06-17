'Mean Girls' star Amanda Seyfried says sequels are made just for money: 'Not very brave'

Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried, known for projects such as "Mamma Mia!" and "Mean Girls", says making sequels back to back is not very brave of the makers.

When sequels have become a trend with more and more projects having a follow-up, the actor feels it is done only for money, and it is frustrating.

Seyfried said she wants to have original content, admitting it is "really scary and brave" to make.

"I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content. I think it’s really scary and brave to do it," she told Interview magazine.

"It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating," she added.

Seyfried will next star in "The Housemaid", which is scheduled to release in December.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film is based on Freida McFadden's novel with the same title.

