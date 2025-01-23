Max greenlights ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4

Streaming platform Max has greenlit Season 4 of the Emmy-winning HBO comedy-thriller series The White Lotus ahead of the release of its third instalment in February.

“Good news travels fast. #TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination,” the streamer wrote on X alongside a motion poster announcing the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Christian Friedel and Scott Glenn, the third season of the comedy-thriller series is slated to release on February 16.

Created by Mark White, The White Lotus debuted on HBO in 2021 and has gained a strong following for its social commentary, dark humour and stunning visuals. Set in luxurious resorts, each season of the anthology series delves into the lives of wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them, exploring themes of privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of human behaviour.

The White Lotus Season 1 was set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii, while the events of Season 2 took place at San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

The first season of The White Lotus bagged 11 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the limited or anthology series categories, winning five of them. The second season received 12 nods at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across five categories, moving from limited or anthology series to drama series. Jennifer Coolidge won a trophy in the outstanding supporting actress category.