Matt Reeves completes script for DC Studios’ ‘The Batman 2’ starring Robert Pattinson

Writer-director Matt Reeves is done writing the script for The Batman: Part II starring Robert Pattinson, he said on Friday.

“Partners in Crime (Fighters),” Reeves captioned a monochrome photo on Instagram which features Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin sitting in front of the script. The script’s front page is blurred but the logo of Batman can be seen clearly at the top.

Fans, who have been eagerly anticipating an update from DC about the upcoming film, flooded the comments section with their reactions. “Guys we should throw an online global party for this,” one of them wrote. “New reason to live just dropped,” another fan commented.

Social media platforms are abuzz with speculation about actresses Eiza González and Rosario Dawson having key roles in the upcoming film.

Following the update by Reeves, some eagle-eyed fans noticed González liking the post on Instagram. A few days ago, Reeves had also followed her on social media, and fans say that the director only follows actors involved in The Batman project.

It is speculated that Dawson, known for her role in the Star Wars series Ahsoka, is likely to play a role in The Batman 2. After she dropped black heart emojis in the comments section, fans began asking whether she is going to play Gordon’s daughter Barbara.

The upcoming sequel was announced in April 2022 at a CinemaCon presentation, a month after the Robert Pattinson-starrer hit theatres. After several delays in production, the film is now slated to release on Oct 1, 2027 — five-and-a-half years after the premiere of the original movie, which amassed more than USD 772 million at the global box office.

The news comes weeks before the release of James Gunn’s Superman movie, slated to release on July 11.

Gunn addressed fan outrage over The Batman: Part II script delay in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it,” Gunn said. “People should get off Matt’s n*** because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does,” Gunn said.

The Batman featured Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Collin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman followed the caped crusader uncovering corruption in Gotham city while pursuing the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets the city's elite population.