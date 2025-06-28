MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Joseph Kosinski wants 'F1' and 'Days of Thunder' crossover starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt

Pitt headlines Kosinski's latest directorial 'F1', while Cruise led the director's previous film 'Top Gun: Maverick'

PTI Published 28.06.25, 04:28 PM
Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski File picture

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski proposed his idea of having a sequel to his latest film "F1" with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt together on board.

Cruise and Pitt have collaborated only once on the 1994 horror fantasy film "Interview with the Vampire".

Directed by Neil Jordan, the film revolved around Louis (Pitt), who loses his will to live after his wife dies during childbirth. But things change when he meets Lestat de Lioncourt (Cruise), a vampire who persuades him to choose immortality over death and become his companion.

Kosinski, who previously wanted to bring the actors on-screen in "Ford v Ferrari", said he would want to have a film with the crossover of Pitt's "F1" character Sonny Hayes and Cruise's Cole Trickle from "Days of Thunder".

"Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was (Cruise’s) ‘Days of Thunder’ character, we find out that he and (Pitt’s) Sonny Hayes have a past...They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths," he told GQ Magazine UK in an interview.

"I heard about this epic go-kart battle on ‘Interview With a Vampire’ that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track," he added.

Kosinski's "F1" released on June 27 and also features Kerry Condon.

"Days of Thunder" was directed by Tony Scott and had a theatrical release on June 27, 1990.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

