Saturday, 28 June 2025

Filmmaker Gareth Edwards says he has no plans to make another 'Star Wars' film

Edwards directed 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', a 2016 film starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna

PTI Published 28.06.25, 04:16 PM
Gareth Edwards

British filmmaker Gareth Edwards says he has no plans to make another "Star Wars" film and is happy to "move on".

Edwards directed "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", a 2016 film starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna.

It revolved around a group of unlikely heroes who set out on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction.

The film was the first spinoff in the "Star Wars" franchise and earned USD 1.058 billion at the worldwide box office.

Asked if he would like to make another installment, the director said, "I’m very happy to move on and do my thing." The filmmaker added for him longevity of the film matters more than the box office numbers.

"What you have to keep in your pocket as you go through making other films is that it’s not about how people feel the day it gets released, it’s how people feel about it 10, 20 years from now,” he said.

“When you make a movie, you’re living at least a year from now, you’re trying to imagine what it’s like, all these decisions you’re making, what they are going to be like a year from now when this movie is released, what’s the audience going to think?" Edwards' filmmaking credits also include movies such as "Monsters" (2010) and "Godzilla" (2014).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

