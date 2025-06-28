Cate Blanchett perfect fit as American Recruiter, says ‘Squid Game’ creator amid spin-off buzz

Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett’s surprise appearance in the final scene of Squid Game Season 3 as a recruiter has sparked speculation about a possible American spin-off of the popular Korean show.

The decision of casting Blanchett was aimed at delivering a dramatic and unforgettable ending, Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said.

Blanchett’s cameo is being widely interpreted as a sign that Squid Game is laying the groundwork for a more global storyline, possibly setting up future spin-offs that take the high-stakes competition beyond Korean borders.

“We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Netflix Tudum.

“And as for why Cate Blanchett, she’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did,” the Emmy Award-winning director added.

The third season of the Netflix hit dropped on the streamer on Friday. The story resumes after a failed revolution, with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returning to confront the brutal system he once escaped. At odds with him is the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who seeks to crush Gi-hun’s belief in humanity.

The final sequence shifts the action to Los Angeles, where the Front Man, sitting in a car, hears the familiar sound of ddakji, a game used to lure in new participants.

He looks out of the window to find Blanchett, dressed in a suit, playing ddakji with a man in an alleyway. The two share a wordless glance before the Front Man drives off and Blanchett turns back to her recruit, who, predictably, wants to play again.

“If Gong Yoo is the Korean Recruiter, I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story,” said Hwang.

Blanchett filmed the cameo in a single long take, successfully flipping the ddakji tile on her first try. “During the shoot, she reminded me of what true talent looks like. Even with just a few looks and lines, her performance was mesmerising,” Hwang added.

Lee Byung-hun, reflecting on the scene’s deeper message, called it a fitting conclusion. “Personally, I interpret it as, despite all of the noble efforts of so many people, the world still continues as it was before,” he said. “It’s truly an ending that fits the [show’s] name.”