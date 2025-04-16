Mass boycott by technicians stalls Sudeshna Roy’s film ‘Swapno Holeo Satyi’

Two days before starting the shoot, Sudeshna Roy’s new film “Swapno Holeo Satyi”’s, has been indefinitely stalled as one after the other technicians have walked out of the project.

“Everyone has walked out of the film without offering any reason,” Roy said on her social media account from the location of the shoot, a house in north Kolkata. “This is an en masse boycott. I am hurt, devastated.”

Roy, also the secretary of the Directors Association of India had been vocal against the diktats of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, which is headed by Swarup Biswas, brother of Trinamool minister Aroop Biswas.

Barely two weeks ago, Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta high court, had issued a stricture against the federation from “interfering with the independent functioning of the petitioner in performing work and none of the fundamental right to life and livelihood and the right to carry on business.”

The high court’s observation was made on a petition filed by filmmaker Bidula Bhattacharjee, which was supported by actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya, Roy herself and 11 others.

“The first to leave unannounced was my production manager. He quit six days ago without offering any reason. He has worked with me for two decades now. Why he had to leave I don’t know,” she said. “Next came the turn of the art director. I have known him from the days when he used to be an assistant. Again I don’t know the reason.”

Roy said the other technicians involved with her film, who are also members of the different guilds, which are part of the federation, have informed her they cannot “work with her” without any reason.

Roy went to the location Wednesday for work on the sets and dress.

“The Calcutta high court has clearly said work cannot be stopped yet this is happening,” she said. “Look set, make-up everything was finalised. This is not just about the financial loss for the producer. Ektaa project noshto hochchhe (A project is being destroyed). I hope good sense will prevail.”

Swarup Biswas was unavailable for comment.