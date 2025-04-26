Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ as executive producer ahead of Cannes premiere

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board as executive producer for Homebound, the second feature film helmed by National Award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound is set to make its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, scheduled from May 13 to 24.

Homebound marks Ghaywan’s return to Cannes, a decade after his acclaimed debut, Masaan, picked up two awards at the festival. Un Certain Regard — a category that spotlights daring, innovative films and celebrates promising first- and second-time filmmakers — served as Ghaywan’s launchpad in 2015 when Masaan earned him the Promising Future Prize and the FIPRESCI Award.

Reflecting on his association with the project, Scorsese said, “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it. So when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help.”

“Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year,” the 82-year-old auteur added.

“An honour beyond words. Thank you, @martinscorsese_, for guiding HOMEBOUND with the grace and insight of a true master. Your support means the world to us,” Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions posted on Instagram.

Reacting to the development, Ghaywan said he was in "disbelief". "To have an icon like Martin Scorsese lend his name to our film, Homebound, is an honour beyond words. I’m deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him," the filmmaker posted on X.

"Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience," he added.

To be held from May 13-24, this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival will open with Amélie Bonnin’s Leave One Day. French icon Juliette Binoche will preside over the main competition jury. Actor Robert De Niro will receive the honorary Palme d’Or this year.