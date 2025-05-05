Mark Hamill strikes back at US President Donald Trump after Star Wars Day post, says he is full of ‘Sith’

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has slammed US president Donald Trump for sharing an AI-generated Star Wars Day post on X, which shows the latter wielding a red lightsaber — a colour associated with the evil Sith characters like Darth Vader — in the beloved sci-fi universe created by George Lucas.

Sharing a post carrying the picture on social media platform Bluesky, the actor, who starred as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, wrote, “Proof this guy is full of SITH.”

The 73-year-old actor has spoken against the US president on several occasions in the past.

The ‘May the fourth’ post shared by the official X handle of the White House shows a buffed up version of Trump holding a red lightsaber, a weapon used by the Sith, the black robe-wearing Force-wielders who are devoted to the dark side in the Star Wars universe. He can be seen dressed in Jedi robes as he is flanked by bald eagles and the American flag.

The use of a red lightsaber, used by the Star Wars villains, was highlighted by many Trump critics, who sarcastically pointed out that the picture brings out Trump’s true side — comparing him to a Sith Lord.

The White House’s caption compared the opposition party’s immigration policies to villains in Star Wars. “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire,” they wrote, adding the popular phrase among Star Wars fans, “May the 4th be with you.”

Mocking Trump on X, a netizen alluded to Jabba, one of the galaxy’s most powerful gangsters, and wrote “May the 4th, The only character I see Trump playing in Star Wars is Jabba The Hutt, no makeup needed.”

“Does the Trump White House not realize that the bad guys have the red lightsabers in Star Wars? The Jedi have blue lightsabers; the Sith have red. Very fitting,” wrote another X user.

Another user wrote, “How do you not have one nerd on staff to tell you what colour lightsaber is good and what colour is bad???”

“Makes sense that he has a red light saber,” added an X user. “Literally admitting he is fighting for the dark side now,” another commented.