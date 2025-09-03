Nandita Das joins the seven-panel jury at 30th Busan International Film Festival

Actress-director Nandita Das will be part of the jury at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) alongside Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin. The actress-director expressed her elation about her inclusion in the seven-member panel on social media on Wednesday.

Nandita’s film Zwigato, which starred comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in the lead role, premiered at BIFF in 2022.

“Excited to be back in Busan, one of my favourite film festivals in the world and the best in all of Asia. But this time I am not going as an actor, director or awardee. I am on the jury! In the midst of many stresses of work and life, I know this experience will be a burst of creative stimulus; it’ll be nourishing,” the actress-filmmaker wrote on Instagram.

Nandita also wrote that she can’t wait to watch good films in a ‘pin-drop dark hall’ and have the most exciting jury deliberations later.

“Can’t wait to watch good films in a pin-drop dark hall and have the most exciting jury deliberations after. I look forward to the films, the people, the food, the conversations with other filmmakers and filmlovers…and meeting wonderful friends yet again from all over the world. Will keep you posted from there. As usual, it may not always be real-time because it’s more consuming to live in the moment. But will share all the precious nuggets for sure,” she wrote.

The jury at the 30th Busan International Film Festival also includes South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin (Jury President), Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai, Iranian filmmaker Marziyeh Meshkiny, Korean-American filmmaker Kogonada, Indonesian film producer Yulia Evina Bhara, and South Korean actress Han Hyo-joo.

The 2025 Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to run from September 17 to 26.