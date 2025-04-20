Manoj Muntashir slams Anurag Kashyap for his remark on Brahmins: ‘Better learn to stay within your limits’

Writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir, on Saturday, slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an allegedly ‘indecent’ comment he made on Brahmins during a spat on social media, asking him to learn to stay “within his limits”.

In a video shared on Instagram, Manoj shared glimpses of Kashyap’s comment that he made while calling out the Brahmin community for their objection to Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa’s upcoming film, Phule.

“If your income is less, restrain your expenses, and if your information is less, restrain your words - Anurag Kashyap, both your income and information are limited. You do not have it in you to pollute even an inch of the Brahmin legacy- however, as you have expressed your desire, I would like to send some photographs to your house — then you decide on whom you want to spill your dirty water on (urinate on),” the 49-year-old writer said in the video in Hindi.

Manoj went on to name celebrated figures from the Brahmin community, challenging Anurag to “act upon his words”. He said, “Countless haters like you will end before the glorious legacy of the Brahmins. I, a Brahmin, give you an open challenge- pick one name from the 21 names given by me, and I will be sure to send you the photograph, and if you do not have it in you to act on your words, better learn to stay within your limits.”

After his comment snowballed into a controversy, Kashyap apologised on Friday, alleging that his family members have been receiving rape and death threats since he made his remark.

“This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar,” Kashyap said in an Instagram post.

Kashyap’s now-deleted remark stirred up a hornet’s nest, leading to a complaint against the filmmaker by a Mumbai advocate.

Earlier this month, Kashyap criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the censorship of Phule, calling the process of screening films ahead of release “rigged” in India.

“My question is, when the film goes for censoring, there are four members in the board. How the f*** the groups and the wings get access to films until and unless they are given access to it. The whole system is rigged,” Kashyap wrote on Instagram.

Following the March 24 trailer release of Phule, a section of the Brahmin community raised objections against the representation of the community in the film, alleging that it promotes casteism.

The CBFC decided to cut certain scenes from the film amid the ongoing controversy, which resulted in the film’s release date getting pushed to April 25.

In a separate post, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shared his personal connection to Phule. He mentioned that during his early days in theatre, his first play focussed on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

“The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?” he wrote.

Kashyap’s upcoming production ventures include Dhakira, Aakhri Ride, Vishpuri and Stardust. Additionally, he is set to star in Dacoit as a cop. The film, set to release in both Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.