Ashes of Manoj Kumar immersed in Ganga by his son in Haridwar

Known for films like ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’ and ‘Kranti’, the actor-filmmaker passed away at 87 in Mumbai on April 4 due to age-related issues

PTI Published 12.04.25, 03:37 PM
Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar File Picture

The family of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Saturday.

Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his roles in a series of superhit patriotic films such as "Upkar", "Purab Aur Paschim", and "Kranti", died on April 4 in a Mumbai hospital following age-related issues.

The actor, whose real name was Harikrishan Giri Goswami, was 87.

His family members, including sons Kunal and Vishal Goswami, performed the rituals along with a priest at the Brahma Kund ghat here.

"We have immersed our father's ashes here. We pray to god to grant peace and wisdom to his soul, and to give him a place in his divine shelter," Kunal Goswami told reporters.

Kumar, who had been ailing for a while and retreated into the shadows, is also survived by his wife Shashi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

