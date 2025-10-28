Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 to drop this November

Actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy thriller drama The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on November 21 on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Created by Raj and DK, the upcoming season will continue the story of Srikant Tiwari, an elite undercover agent, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who balances the complexities of national duty and his personal turbulent life.

The streamer also dropped a teaser, which features Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi alongside Bajpayee. "Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21 ," the caption read.

"In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders," reads the official plotline for the third installment.

The Family Man Season 3 will also feature Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles.

The Family Man Season 1 premiered on Prime Video in 2019. The second season released in 2021.

Created and written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the upcoming instalment is helmed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth also coming on board as directors.