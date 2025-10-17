Manoj Bajpayee says video of him endorsing RJD fake: ‘Stop spreading distorted content’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday reacted to a fake video of him endorsing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of Bihar elections, clarifying that he has “no association with any political party”.

The 56-year-old actor re-shared the link to the video, originally shared by Tejashwi Yadav.

“I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN,” he wrote on X.

“I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content,” the actor added.

Bajpayee refrained from taking the name of any political party. The video, which was allegedly created by the IT wing of the RJD, was doing the rounds on social media after Tejashwi Yadav posted it from his X account.

The video aimed to showcase Bajpayee’s support for the party in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Bajpayee hails from Bihar's West Champaran. He was last seen in the OTT film Inspector Zende.

The actor also recently starred in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. Released in theatres on September 12, the film featured Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu alongside him.

Besides Bajpayee, several celebrities have been appealing to courts to ensure their names and photos are not misused with the help of AI. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are among the celebrities who have filed pleas to protect their personality rights.