‘From Satya to now’: Manoj Bajpayee begins shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’

Manoj Bajpayee has begun shooting for filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot, the actor said on Monday.

“Shoot begins. From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special,” wrote Bajpayee on X.

The poster shows Bajpayee in a khakee uniform. The actor holds a sinister-looking doll in his hand.

Police Station Mein Bhoot marks Bajpayee and Varma’s reunion 27 years after the 1999 crime drama Shool. The upcoming film is also the duo’s first venture into horror comedy.

Police Station Mein Bhoot also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a key role.

Bajpayee first collaborated with Varma on the 1998 film Satya. He won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role as Bhiku Mhatre in the film. The film was re-released in India in January this year.

Bajpayee and Varma have also worked together in the 1999 horror film Kaun, co-starring Urmila Matondkar and Sushant Singh.

On the work front, Bajpayee is set to reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari in the third season of Raj & DK’s spy thriller series The Family Man. He will also star in the much-anticipated cop thriller Inspector Zende, set to premiere on Netflix on September 5.

Earlier this year, Varma announced a new film Syndicate, touting it as his “biggest” film ever which would “wash away all the cinema sins” that he committed over the years following the release of Satya.