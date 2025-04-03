‘Manoeuvre’, ‘Reconnaissance’ and other FTII student films starring Irrfan Khan you can binge watch on YouTube

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has released remastered versions of films the late actor Irrfan Khan acted in during his college days, offering a glimpse into his on-screen performances as an acting student.

Now available on FTII’s official YouTube channel, these films revolve around themes of power, class, isolation, and human psychology, depicting the socio-political fabric of the 1990s.

One of the standout films in the collection, A Briefcase Full of Reflexive Maladies (1992), explores the effects of capitalism on human relationships. The main characters seldom cross paths, and even when they do, their interactions are far from conventional. Whether children or adults, they exist alongside each other without truly connecting.

Another striking entry, You Can’t Give Any Reason (1992), tells the story of a poor family entangled in the machinations of a middle-aged officer who dictates their fate. This bleak yet poignant portrayal of systemic oppression highlights how powerlessness strips individuals of agency, reducing survival to a ritualistic endurance of suffering.

Veg. Non-Veg (1992) adds a dark, ironic edge to the crime drama genre. A gangster is assigned to abduct a girl, but instead, he falls in love with her. When his gang discovers his betrayal, they eliminate him. This layered narrative challenges the very notion of human connection within an ecosystem built on brutality.

Diving into psychological horror, Manoeuvre (1992) presents a silent thriller about obsession and buried trauma. A psychopathic man wanders along deserted roads at night when he comes across a woman who unexpectedly rekindles memories of his childhood, specifically the time he tortured and killed a rat. This unsettling recollection drives him to brutally murder a sex-worker.

Reconnaissance (1990) follows a melancholic young man trapped in a dream-like state of self-criticism and unfulfilled longing. He struggles to express his emotions to the woman he loves. Constant self-criticism consumes him, and he dreams endlessly of what he lacks and the ideals he cherishes. These dreams push him further into isolation, making meaningful communication nearly impossible.

Morning (1990) adapts an Anton Chekhov story into a searing character study. A young housemaid, overwhelmed by the relentless labour of caring for a wealthy family’s child, reaches a breaking point in a climactic act that is both shocking and cathartic.

Irrfan Khan, whose nuanced performances transcended borders, left an indelible mark on Indian and global cinema. His final film, Angrezi Medium, released in 2020, was a testament to his enduring brilliance. He passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53, leaving behind a legacy of films that continue to inspire actors and filmmakers worldwide.