Manish Malhotra-backed ‘Bun Tikki’, ‘Saali Mohabbat’ to be screened at 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Manish Malhotra-backed productions, Bun Tikki and Saali Mohabbat, will be screened at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) later this month, the Indian fashion designer said on Tuesday.

Sharing the first-look posters of the films, Malhotra wrote, “It’s a Proud moment for us at @stage5production in collaboration with @officialjiostudios that our next two films are both showing at the @csaffestiv.”

Both films are backed by Manish Malhotra’s home banner, Stage5 Production, founded in 2023.

Helmed by actor-director Tisca Chopra, Saali Mohabbat is selected for the Opening Night Film at CSAFF 2025. Starring Radhika Apte, the film revolves around a woman who gets entangled in a tale of infidelity, deceit, and murder. The story explores her struggle to fight back against domestic violence and emotional betrayal.

Co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dinesh Malhotra, the film also stars Divyenndu, Sharat Saxena, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, and Anurag Kashyap.

The film Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, is a heartfelt coming-of-age drama that explores themes of family bonds, love, and self discovery.

The film stars Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Rohaan Singh.

The 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival is set to take place from September 14 to September 21.

Malhotra, 58, is also gearing up for the theatrical release of his third production venture Gustaakh Ishq. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the romantic drama is penned and directed by Vibhu Puri Dehalvi. The music of Gustaakh Ishq has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Gustaakh Ishq will release on August 25.