regular-article-logo Thursday, 10 April 2025

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ stumbles at box office; Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ maintains momentum

The films face fresh competition at the box office from Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ and Mammootty’s ‘Bazooka’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.04.25, 03:50 PM
Salman Khan in 'Sikandar'; Mohanlal in 'Empuraan'

Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’; Mohanlal in ‘Empuraan’ File Picture

Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Eid release Sikandar has failed to draw audiences to theatres, earning slightly more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office in its 11-day run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The A.r. Murugadoss directorial, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, has managed to collect Rs 107.10 crore nett in India after 11 days, Sacnilk reported on Thursday.

Sikandar opened strong with a collection of Rs 26 crore on Day 1 but witnessed a sharp decline in collections over its second week. By the end of its first week, the film had earned Rs 90.25 crore nett. However, Day 10 saw its earnings drop to Rs 1.5 crore, followed by an even steeper decline to Rs 1.35 crore nett on its second Wednesday.

While Sikandar grapples with a dwindling box-office graph, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is witnessing a dream run at the box office. Directed by and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has continued to hold strong two weeks into its theatrical run.

Empuraan began its journey with a Rs 21 crore opening and collected Rs 88.25 crore nett in its first week. The political action thriller added Rs 1.15 crore nett to its domestic total on Wednesday, bringing its India collection to Rs 102.35 crore nett.

The film has reportedly amassed a staggering Rs 263 crore gross globally. Its occupancy remains decent in core markets, with 13.77 per cent in Malayalam and 11.85 per cent for the Tamil version on Wednesday.

However, Empuraan faces fresh competition from Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, which hit screens on Thursday. Mammootty’s high-octane actioner Bazooka is also expected to draw audiences to theatres.

Sikandar Salman Khan Mohanlal Empuraan L2: Empuraan Prithviraj Sukumaran Rashmika Mandanna Box Office
