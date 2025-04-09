Mammootty looks fierce in ‘Bazooka’ teaser dropped ahead of film’s April 10 release

A bearded Mammootty appears fierce in the pre-release teaser of his upcoming film Bazooka, dropped by the makers on Wednesday ahead of the movie’s April 10 release.

The one-minute-12-second-long video sets the tone for a gripping, action-packed cinematic experience, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store for them.

“Less Than 24 Hours to Go for #Bazooka. Here is the Much Awaited Pre Release

#Bazooka In Cinemas From Tomorrow,” the makers wrote, sharing the teaser on X.

Billed as a ‘stylish thriller’, Bazooka is directed by debutant filmmaker Deeno Dennis, son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis. It is produced by Yoodlee Films, the movie studio arm of Saregama India Limited.

Bazooka also features filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakkim Shah, and Divya Pillai.

Extending his best wishes to Team Bazooka on X, actor Mohanlal wrote, “Best wishes, dear Ichakka and team.”

The music for Bazooka is scored by Midhun Mukundan and Saeed Abbas.

Mammootty was last seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.